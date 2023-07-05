JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Isn’t Going to Run Out of Missiles” – CSIS

“Long-range missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure have been … prominent and persistent …. … [T]he CSIS report Putin’s Missile War found that Russian missile attacks in 2022 … caused major damage to Ukraine’s economy and infrastructure but … failed to achieve the kind of decisive strategic effects … Moscow … likely sought. Into 2023, Russia has persisted in expending expensive, long-range missiles in regular attacks against … civilian and military objects across Ukraine. The focus … regularly shifts and their intensity has ebbed and flowed, as has the quality of … munitions.



… Russia’s continued strike campaign in 2023 has made one thing quite clear: it is unrealistic to expect Russia to ever ‘run out’ of missiles. Despite sanctions and export controls … Russia [likely] will be able to produce or otherwise acquire … long-range strike capacity necessary to inflict significant damage upon Ukraine’s people, economy, and military. Ukraine’s air defenses have performed remarkably well …. Nevertheless, the Russian military has continued trying to identify gaps and seams to exploit ….”