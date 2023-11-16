JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Is Shrugging Off Sanctions; The West must get tougher on oil revenues to build a more effective regime.” – Foreign Policy

“… [W]hile Western sanctions seemed to have decreased Russian budget revenues in early 2023, the Kremlin has subsequently learnt to better circumvent those sanctions. Combined with a favorable oil price dynamic, the state’s energy revenues grew by 15 percent this September and more than doubled … from September to October. … set[ting] Russia on track to keep decreasing its budget deficit while sustaining increasingly ambitious military spending. … Backed up by state budget handouts, the Russian public continues to support the war. … [N]ot only is the Kremlin likely to sustain the war in Ukraine in the foreseeable future, its commitment to funding the war might also outlast the West …. Oil and natural gas revenues (… mostly oil) account for about 45 percent of Russia’s federal budget …. As long as the Kremlin has the money, it will keep buying loyalty domestically and circumvent sanctions internationally. The effort to reduce the cash at the Kremlin’s disposal can possibly succeed …. The U.S. government has so far not focused on the one thing in its power to hurt the Russian economy — … increasing the [world] supply of oil …. [T]he United States has become a net petroleum exporter and arguably the de facto marginal producer that helps determine the world price …. Moreover, the main economic crises … Russia and … Putin have faced in the last two decades were all driven by low oil prices, straining revenues and budget. …”