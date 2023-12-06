JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia is poised to take advantage of political splits in Ukraine; Politics has returned, but the fighting has gone nowhere” – The Economist

“… [A] number of Ukrainians straddl[e] two increasingly distinct worlds: the grim reality of a trench war; and an ever more waspish political battleground in Kyiv. … [C]ompetitive politics went into hibernation [after Russia’s wholesale invasion, yet] …. returned as the existential threat to Ukraine decreased later [last] year. … Cracks have emerged not only on political lines but, most worryingly, between the military and political leadership. … A senior government source suggests the open conflict in the leadership was a ‘predictable’ result of a stalled counter-offensive operation that had ‘not gone to plan’ … [with [a] blame game … now underway …. Another factor at play is a reported criminal investigation into the defence of southern Ukraine …. where Russian forces were able to establish a … new land corridor to Crimea in a few weeks. Ukrainian turncoats assisted the advance. Bridges were not blown up as they should have been. The army was also ill-prepared. [Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery] Zaluzhny is [reportedly] named only as a witness to the probe; but that may change into something more serious. …”

According to the article, some polling reportedly suggests that Zelensky would possibly be at risk of losing a head-to-head presidential election against Zaluzhny, but that Ukrainian society likely would not welcome any unprovoked challenge.

Eighty percent of Ukrainians actually oppose holding elections at present. Elections were originally due in March, but have been ruled due to the country being in a state of martial law amidst the ongoing military conflict with Russia.

Russian propaganda likely will attempt to highlight the failure of Ukrainian elections to take place.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence sources reportedly indicate that Russia already is trying to capitalize on ambitions and tensions emerging within Ukrainian politics.

