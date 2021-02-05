JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia hints it may return to overflight treaty if U.S. does” – AP
“Russia may consider returning to an international pact allowing surveillance flights … if the United States reverses its exit …. The Open Skies Treaty … allow[ed] … more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights … to collect information about military forces and activities[,] [m]ore than 1,500 flights … since … 2002, aimed at fostering transparency … and helping monitor arms control and other agreements. … Trump pulled out … arguing … Russian violations made it untenable for Washington to remain a party. …”
Click here for: “Russia hints it may return to overflight treaty if U.S. does” – AP
