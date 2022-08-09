JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Having ‘More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine’: Rice” – Newsweek

“… Rice isn’t the first military expert to suggest Russia’s soldiers, who have been painted as inexperienced and suffering from low morale, have been a reason for Russian failures. Some soldiers have reportedly been sent to the front line with little to no training …. [Reportedly even since the spring,] military leaders have had to promote unqualified soldiers to leadership positions amid loses, and that some soldiers are faking illnesses to get out of serving. … [Some] have pointed to larger, more systemic issues in the Russian military. … [T]he director of the [DIA] said in … May … that weaknesses stem from a poor chain of command, leading to a high number of generals being killed.”