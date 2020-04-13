JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Hails Oil Deal It Says Will Save Millions of U.S. Jobs” – Reuters
“… .planned supply cuts represent a complete reversal by Russia and Saudi Arabia, which had both threatened to ramp up output in a battle for market share after the previous deal between … OPEC[] and other producers fell apart …. Combined with G20 input, the leaders of Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia engaged in a series of phone calls … to help … iron out the deal that could remove as much as 20 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the market – roughly a quarter of all supplies. ‘… Putin had as many calls with … Trump last week as he had for the whole of last year,’ Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF [said] …. Trump has said he helped to broker the deal. The United States also agreed to make extra cuts on behalf of Mexico, helping to save the accord ….”
Click here for: “Russia Hails Oil Deal It Says Will Save Millions of U.S. Jobs” – Reuters
[featured image is file photo]
