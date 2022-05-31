JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Extends Control Over Key Ukraine City as U.S. Plans to Boost Kyiv’s Firepower” – WSJ

“Russian forces took parts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk on Tuesday following street fighting with Ukrainian defenders, boosting Moscow’s control over one of Kyiv’s most important strongholds in the Donbas …. The [U.S.] plans to provide Ukraine with precision-guided rocket systems to boost Ukraine’s firepower …. It is unclear how many of the new systems, which … can hit targets from … 40 miles or more, the U.S. would provide … [O]ne official said they could arrive … within weeks. Training … would begin quickly and … take at least 10 days. Western governments have hoped that the steady flow of weapons to the Kyiv government could change the calculus of the battle in eastern Ukraine ….”