JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Expels Some U.S. Diplomats in Latest Tit-for-Tat Action” – WSJ
“Russia indicates that the move was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats.”
“Russia ordered U.S. Embassy staff … in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by Jan. 31 … [even as] diplomats [will soon] hold talks to address the worsening [U.S.-Russian] relationship …. Foreign ministry officials … indicated that the decision … was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats by June 30, in line with previously imposed term limits. … [T]ensions … continue to escalate over a variety of issues, … [e.g.,] Russia’s military pressure on Ukraine and warnings by Ukrain[e] … of a possible Moscow-backed coup. … [T]he U.S. and Russia … [also] have clashed recently over diplomatic representation … and the supply of natural gas to Europe as winter approaches. …”
Click here for: “Russia Expels Some U.S. Diplomats in Latest Tit-for-Tat Action; Russia indicates that the move was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons, William Mauldin, James Marson
