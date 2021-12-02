JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Expels Some U.S. Diplomats in Latest Tit-for-Tat Action” – WSJ

“Russia ordered U.S. Embassy staff … in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by Jan. 31 … [even as] diplomats [will soon] hold talks to address the worsening [U.S.-Russian] relationship …. Foreign ministry officials … indicated that the decision … was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats by June 30, in line with previously imposed term limits. … [T]ensions … continue to escalate over a variety of issues, … [e.g.,] Russia’s military pressure on Ukraine and warnings by Ukrain[e] … of a possible Moscow-backed coup. … [T]he U.S. and Russia … [also] have clashed recently over diplomatic representation … and the supply of natural gas to Europe as winter approaches. …”