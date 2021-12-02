JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Expels Some U.S. Diplomats in Latest Tit-for-Tat Action” – WSJ

Europe, EU, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Oil, Gas, Energy, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of U.S. Embassy Moscow, with Russian Foreign Ministry Building in Distance

“Russia indicates that the move was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats.”

“Russia ordered U.S. Embassy staff … in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by Jan. 31 … [even as] diplomats [will soon] hold talks to address the worsening [U.S.-Russian] relationship …. Foreign ministry officials … indicated that the decision … was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats by June 30, in line with previously imposed term limits. … [T]ensions … continue to escalate over a variety of issues, … [e.g.,] Russia’s military pressure on Ukraine and warnings by Ukrain[e] … of a possible Moscow-backed coup. … [T]he U.S. and Russia … [also] have clashed recently over diplomatic representation  … and the supply of natural gas to Europe as winter approaches. …”

Click here for: “Russia Expels Some U.S. Diplomats in Latest Tit-for-Tat Action; Russia indicates that the move was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons, William Mauldin, James Marson

 

