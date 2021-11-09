JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia ends workplace shutdown but COVID numbers stay high” – Reuters/ Tom Balmforth
- “Most regions exit week-long workplace restrictions
- Russia’s COVID-19 death toll close to record high
- Immunologist warns too early to lift restrictions
- Kremlin says too early to assess success of curbs
Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted across most regions, even though the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are hovering near record daily highs ….”
