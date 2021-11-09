JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia ends workplace shutdown but COVID numbers stay high” – Reuters/ Tom Balmforth

Covid-19 Coronavirus file photo, adapted from image at cdc.gov
  • “Most regions exit week-long workplace restrictions
  • Russia’s COVID-19 death toll close to record high
  • Immunologist warns too early to lift restrictions
  • Kremlin says too early to assess success of curbs

Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted across most regions, even though the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are hovering near record daily highs ….”

