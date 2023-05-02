JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Digs In Awaiting Ukraine’s Expected Offensive” – AFP
“Russia has boosted … defenses in occupied Ukraine ahead of Kyiv’s anticipated counterattack, wagering its position on 800 kilometers of triple-fortified lines and a gush of manpower. … Ukrainian terrain, muddied by the spring thaw, has begun to dry and Russia’s latest wave of attacks has fizzled out[.] [A] counterstrike may be weeks or … days away. The Russian defensive wall runs from Kherson, in Ukraine’s south, to the northeast of the country, spanning more than 500 miles. …”
You must log in to post a comment.