JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Denounces West Over Drone Strike on Moscow” – New York Times

“Kremlin officials said Ukraine’s allies should have condemned the strike, and argued again that its real war was with the West.”

“A day after a drone strike on Moscow, Kremlin officials jumped on the refusal of Ukrainian allies to denounce the attack as proof that Russia’s real war was with the West. … While none of Ukraine’s allies went so far as to endorse the drone attack, Britain’s foreign secretary said … Tuesday that Kyiv had ‘the right to project force beyond its borders.’ The U.S. response was more circumspect, but … stopped short of criticizing the first military strike to hit civilian areas in [Moscow] since the start of the war. Ukraine officials have said they were not ‘directly involved’ in the drone strike. …”

"Russia Denounces West Over Drone Strike on Moscow; Kremlin officials said Ukraine's allies should have condemned the strike, and argued again that its real war was with the West." – New York Times/ Anatoly Kurmanaev


