JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine” – AP

“… [According to] [t]he White House … U.S. intelligence officials … [have] concluded that Russia … [has] deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage … and blame them on Ukraine in a ‘false-flag operation’ to create a pretext for possible invasion. … Sergey Lavrov dismissed [that] as ‘total disinformation.’ … [NATO] allies firmly rejected [Russian] demands [that NATO not take in former Soviet states as members or deploy in former Soviet states] …. [A]n estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons are massed near Ukraine[, some launching war games,] in what the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion. …”