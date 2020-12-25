JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia cuts size of COVID-19 vaccine study, stops enrollment” – AP

“Russia’s Health Ministry … cut … a [Russian] coronavirus vaccine [study from 40,000 to about 31,000] and stop[ped] … enrollment of volunteers. … a week after developers said enrollment … slowed since Russia began giving out the Sputnik V vaccine while the late-stage study was still continuing. They also cited ethical concerns about giving a dummy shot to some of the volunteers. … [M]any of those who received dummy shots … figured it out and got[] vaccinated [according to the vaccine’s research center developer]. … Western vaccine developers have released much more information, while a lot about the Russian vaccine remains unknown ….”