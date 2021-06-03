JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanctions” – Bloomberg

Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, JRL NewsBlog, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Diverse Paper Currency, Coins, Line Graph

“Russia said it will eliminate the dollar from its oil fund [the National Wellbeing Fund] to reduce vulnerability to Western sanctions …. The wealth fund currently holds 35% of its liquid assets in dollars, … about $41.5 billion, with the same amount in euros and the rest spread across yuan, gold, yen and pounds. Anton Siluanov file photoAfter the change, the fund’s assets will be held 40% in euros, 30% in yuan, 20% in gold and 5% each in yen and pounds, [Finance Minister Anton] Siluanov said […]”

Click here for: “Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanctions” – Bloomberg/ Evgenia Pismennaya


[featured images are file photos from other occasions]

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , ,