JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches” – WSJ

“Russia pumps almost as much oil into the global market as … before its invasion of Ukraine. With oil prices up, Moscow is also making more money. Demand from some of the world’s largest economies has given … Putin the upper hand … confound[ing] the West’s bid to cripple Russia’s economy with sanctions. Sales are booming in Russia’s export market, the world’s largest in crude and refined fuels. … [N]ew trade arrangements have given [] Putin cover to use natural gas exports as an economic weapon …. Before the war, Russia supplied Europe … 40% of its gas. … [Yet] Dec. 5[] the EU … phase[s] in an embargo on Russian oil and a … ban on insuring and financing Russian oil cargoes. … [both of which] would significantly escalate efforts to handicap Russia’s economy. …”