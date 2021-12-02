JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia clamps down on historical memory and justice” – Financial Times

Gulag file photo featuring barbed wire across open ceiling, adapted from image at nps.gov

“The threat to liquidate the research group Memorial is an assault on a brave outpost of post-Soviet civil society.”

“… Putin’s crackdown on dissent is inextricable from a desire to control Russia’s past. … Memorial has [painstakingly] compiled a database of more than 3m victims of Soviet political repression, mostly … executed, imprisoned, sent to labour camps or exiled during … Stalin’s [rule] …  Under Putin, the Russian state not so much ignores these horrors as sidesteps the question of who was responsible. … prefer[ring] … [to] focus[] on the … victory over Nazism. … Memorial has come under attack for being “unpatriotic”  …”

Click here for: “Russia clamps down on historical memory and justice; The threat to liquidate the research group Memorial is an assault on a brave outpost of post-Soviet civil society” – Financial Times/ Tony Barber

 

