JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No; Russian president said to reject Nabiullina’s bid to resign” – Bloomberg
“Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina [reportedly] sought to resign after … Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay …. Nominated for a new five-year term last week … [s]he is left to manage the fallout from a war that’s quickly undone much of what’s she’s accomplished in the nine years since she took office. [Sources] said departure now would be seen as a betrayal by [Putin] …. [She] now faces a wartime economy isolated by international sanctions and starved for investment as foreign companies leave. …”
