JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia can’t stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes – Putin ally” – Reuters
“… [Dmitry Medvedev] said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. … [N]ow deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, [Medvedev] also said … that Russia was prepared to hold talks with … Zelenskiy subject to certain conditions. Even before the February invasion, Moscow made clear Ukrainian membership of NATO was unacceptable to it. …”
