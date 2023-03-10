JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia can fight in Ukraine for two more years at current intensity, Lithuania says” – Reuters
“‘The resources … Russia has … would be enough to continue the war at the present intensity for two years,’ Lithuania’s intelligence chief Elegijus Paulavicius [said] …. ‘How long Russia is be able to wage the war will also depend on the support for Russia’s military from states such as Iran and North Korea’ … Paulavicius was introducing a national threat overview by Lithuania’s intelligence agencies, which also claimed hackers linked to the Russian and Chinese governments repeatedly attempted to break into Lithuanian government computers in 2022. …”
Click here for: “Russia can fight in Ukraine for two more years at current intensity, Lithuania says” – Reuters/ Andrius Sytas
