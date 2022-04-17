JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Calls on Ukraine’s Surrounded Mariupol Forces to Surrender” – WSJ
“Port city on verge of capture by Russian forces; Ukrainian president describes situation as ‘inhuman,’ urges more talks”
“Russia called on the last Ukrainian troops fighting in Mariupol to lay down arms on Sunday … as it closed in on capturing the strategic port city after weeks of heavy bombardment. … There was no indication … that the city’s defenders had capitulated. Russia also carried out fresh strikes, saying that it destroyed 68 military assets in Ukraine, including a munitions factory close to … Kyiv. … [Zelensky] called for further negotiations … describing conditions in the besieged city as ‘just inhuman.’ Pope Francis … called for peace in Ukraine in his … Easter message, warning that the conflict could lead to nuclear war. …”
