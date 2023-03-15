JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Built $80 Billion Offshore Cash Pile in Year of Sanctions” – Bloomberg
- “Assets accumulated abroad may become target of Ukraine backers
- Record current-account surplus provided lifeline for Kremlin”
“Russia was able to save abroad about a third of the $227 billion windfall earned last year from its commodity exports, creating a potential new flashpoint as the US and its allies look to tighten … sanctions …. About $80 billion is scattered across holdings of cash, real estate and investments in affiliates abroad …. amount[ing] to shadow reserves, a byproduct of a record current-account surplus — roughly the difference between exports and imports — that helped sustain the Kremlin’s finances since its attack on Ukraine in February 2022. …”
Click here for: “Russia Built $80 Billion Offshore Cash Pile in Year of Sanctions” – Bloomberg
You must log in to post a comment.