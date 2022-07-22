JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and Ukraine sign grain deal to avert global food crisis; Two sides agree ‘de facto ceasefire’ to allow cargo ships to collect millions of tonnes of grain from Ukrainian ports” – Financial Times

“Kyiv and Moscow … signed a deal aimed at averting a global food crisis by agreeing [to] a ‘de facto ceasefire’ on cargo ships that will collect millions of tonnes of stranded grain from Ukrainian ports. … [with] the agreement … signed … Friday … in Istanbul …. But diplomats warned that upholding the agreement would present huge challenges amid continued fighting in Ukraine and deep mistrust between the two sides. … Under the deal, which aims to restore grain shipments to prewar levels in the coming weeks, Ukraine and Russia [reportedly] have agreed not to attack merchant vessels, civilian vessels or port facilities covered by the agreement …. It remains unclear how the deal will be enforced and what will happen if either side is accused of violating it. …”