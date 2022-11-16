JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and Ukraine close in on grain deal extension” – Financial Times

Agriculture, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Sanctions, Ukraine
Wheat in Field, adapted from image at usda.gov

“Negotiators are confident agreement will be reached before programme expires on Saturday”

“Russia and Ukraine are close to agreeing to extend a deal securing Kyiv’s grain exports via its Black Sea ports … a crucial step to alleviating a global food crisis triggered by the conflict. … In exchange … Russia will be able to use a pipeline that transports ammonia through Ukrainian-controlled territory before reaching a port near Odesa. The pipeline, which carried about 2.3mn tonnes of ammonia before the invasion, could give Moscow an additional $2.4bn in export revenue at a time when western sanctions have hampered its ability to sell its own grain and fertiliser. …”

Click here for: “Russia and Ukraine close in on grain deal extension: Negotiators are confident agreement will be reached before programme expires on Saturday” – Financial Times/ Max Seddon, Henry Foy, Ayla Jean Yackley

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment