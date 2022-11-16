JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and Ukraine close in on grain deal extension” – Financial Times
“Negotiators are confident agreement will be reached before programme expires on Saturday”
“Russia and Ukraine are close to agreeing to extend a deal securing Kyiv’s grain exports via its Black Sea ports … a crucial step to alleviating a global food crisis triggered by the conflict. … In exchange … Russia will be able to use a pipeline that transports ammonia through Ukrainian-controlled territory before reaching a port near Odesa. The pipeline, which carried about 2.3mn tonnes of ammonia before the invasion, could give Moscow an additional $2.4bn in export revenue at a time when western sanctions have hampered its ability to sell its own grain and fertiliser. …”
