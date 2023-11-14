JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and Ukraine are building up huge armies, but they both have the same problem with using them in battle” – Business Insider
- “… Russian and Ukrainian militaries both lack junior officers who can lead large forces in battle.
- … a long-standing issue for Russia, … it’s affecting Ukraine’s military more as it expands.
- Both militaries may struggle to train more officers as they continue combat operations.”
“The difference between an army and a well-armed mob often comes down to … good junior officers. The same applies to staff work … ensur[ing] combat operations are properly planned, synchronized, and supplied. Russia and Ukraine are … learning that lesson … field[ing] newly formed armies [including] … inexperienced soldiers … need[ing] cadres of capable and experienced officers … to be effective. …”