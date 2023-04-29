JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rush of diplomacy could be pivotal for Ukraine, Russia” – The Hill

“High-level meetings in Washington and New York … could have wide-reaching implications for the war between Ukraine and Russia, geopolitical hotspots like Taiwan and the South Pacific, and the global economy and international finance. With … Lavrov at the U.N. to preside over the Security Council and meet with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and Guterres then traveling to Washington to visit lawmakers and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, new diplomatic initiatives regarding the 14-month-old war are underway. … [P]erhaps the most significant development … was a call Wednesday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and … Zelensky, who hadn’t spoken during the conflict so far due to China’s general alignment with Russia. …”