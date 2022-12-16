JRL NEWSWATCH: “Royal Marines deployed on ‘high-risk covert operations’ in Ukraine” – The Times (UK)
“The Royal Marines have taken part in covert operations in Ukraine …. Lieutenant General Robert Magowan said that the commandos supported ‘discreet operations’ in a ‘hugely sensitive environment.’ He said that their missions carried ‘a high level of political and military risk.’ Magowan is the former commandant general of the Royal Marines …. The Ministry of Defence had previously acknowledged the presence of commandos protecting embassy staff …. It is the first time that the military has admitted that British forces have also taken part in special operations while in Ukraine. …”
