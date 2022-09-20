JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rout in Ukraine fuels debate in Russia: Ease up or double down?” – Christian Science Monitor

“Ukraine’s lightning offensive in Kharkiv last week recaptured a large swath of territory and humiliated the Russian army. … [I]t ignited a very public debate in Russia – perhaps surprisingly so – over how the ‘special military operation,’ as they still call it, is going. There’s been a spectrum of responses … but for convenience they can be thought of as two groups: ‘hawks’ and ‘doves.’ Both see the need for drastic decisions to correct the course of the conflict – though they have very different ideas how. … The scope of Russia’s military setback in the Kharkiv region is a matter of intense discussion, but few dispute that it was serious and will likely lead to key changes in the way Russia prosecutes the war. …”