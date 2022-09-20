JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rout in Ukraine fuels debate in Russia: Ease up or double down?” – Christian Science Monitor
“The rout of Russian forces in Kharkiv reignited debate in Moscow over what to do next. While critics of the war have found new voice, even louder are those calling for escalation in Ukraine.”
“Ukraine’s lightning offensive in Kharkiv last week recaptured a large swath of territory and humiliated the Russian army. … [I]t ignited a very public debate in Russia – perhaps surprisingly so – over how the ‘special military operation,’ as they still call it, is going. There’s been a spectrum of responses … but for convenience they can be thought of as two groups: ‘hawks’ and ‘doves.’ Both see the need for drastic decisions to correct the course of the conflict – though they have very different ideas how. … The scope of Russia’s military setback in the Kharkiv region is a matter of intense discussion, but few dispute that it was serious and will likely lead to key changes in the way Russia prosecutes the war. …”
