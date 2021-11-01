JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rosneft announces energy transition strategy as climate conference approaches” – bne Intellinews
“Oil giant Rosneft announced the creation of a plan to transition to green energy, but also warned that fossil fuels would never fully be replaced.”
“Russian state oil major Rosneft is developing a new strategy centred on the transition to renewable energy resources. … [according to] CEO Igor Sechin …. However, … [he] stress[ed] that oil and gas would continue to be crucial sources of energy in the short term. …[and] warned that renewables could never fully replace fossil fuels …. Historically, Russia is the world’s third-biggest producer of CO2 according to … Carbon Brief. ….”
