JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rod Rosenstein Offers Limited Defense of Russia Probe; ‘I still believe it was the right decision under the circumstances,’ former deputy attorney general says” – Wall Street Journal/ Aruna Viswanatha and Sadie Gurman

“Former Trump Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein … came under increasing criticism from Republicans. … [as he stood] by his decision to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any links … [with] the Trump campaign … sa[ying] he didn’t know then of … alleged [FBI] improprieties …. [A DOJ] watchdog … found ‘serious performance failures’ … [regarding FBI secret surveillance] requests [targeting] … former Trump campaign … adviser Carter Page. … [while] also sa[ying] the FBI was justified … opening its initial investigation. … Senate Judiciary [Chairman] Sen. Lindsey Graham … said he had initially supported … Mueller’s appointment but … believe[s] the FBI’s investigation was replete with errors and driven by animus against … Trump, echoing … Trump[] …. Attorney General William Barr has appointed three separate U.S. attorneys to review … the investigation and related 2016 intelligence issues … [already resulting in a request to dismiss a case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn] ….”