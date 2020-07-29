JRL NEWSWATCH: “Revelation of Steele’s primary source triggers focus on think tank tied to Clinton, Biden” – Just the News/ John Solomon

“The Obama team’s ties to the Brookings Institution are deep, and so are those of impeachment witness Fiona Hill.”

“[Igor Danchenko,]… Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source … was an American resident tied to a liberal think tank close to the Obama administrationFile Photo of Susan Rice and Barack Hussein Obama in St. Petersburg Russia, with Mural of St. Petersburg Scene in Background, adapted from image at whitehouse.gov …. In … [FISA] warrant [applications] targeting Trump adviser Carter Page, the FBI referred to the primary sub-source … as ‘truthful and cooperative’ and ‘Russian-based,’ according to Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report …. Danchenko … worked … until 2010 at the Brookings Institution, a think tank familiar to many in the Obama administration …. Fiona Hill Redacted File Photo of Fiona Hill, adapted form image at seanmaloney.house.gov… an impeachment witness against Trump, worked at … Brookings … in 2016 and co-authored a paper with Danchenko prior to the dossier being assembled …. In addition, the president of the Brookings Institution – former Clinton administration figure Strobe Talbott – contacted Steele early in the Russia collusion probe and requested a copy of his dossier to share with Obama administration officials …. “

