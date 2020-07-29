JRL NEWSWATCH: “Revelation of Steele’s primary source triggers focus on think tank tied to Clinton, Biden” – Just the News/ John Solomon

“[Igor Danchenko,]… Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source … was an American resident tied to a liberal think tank close to the Obama administration …. In … [FISA] warrant [applications] targeting Trump adviser Carter Page, the FBI referred to the primary sub-source … as ‘truthful and cooperative’ and ‘Russian-based,’ according to Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report …. Danchenko … worked … until 2010 at the Brookings Institution, a think tank familiar to many in the Obama administration …. Fiona Hill … an impeachment witness against Trump, worked at … Brookings … in 2016 and co-authored a paper with Danchenko prior to the dossier being assembled …. In addition, the president of the Brookings Institution – former Clinton administration figure Strobe Talbott – contacted Steele early in the Russia collusion probe and requested a copy of his dossier to share with Obama administration officials …. “