JRL NEWSWATCH: “Reshuffle: Political Analysis” – BMB Russia

“The Russian government underwent a mini-reshuffle … [with] new leaders for five of its 21 ministries. … [The reshuffle] test[ed] the new procedure for appointing cabinet officials. According to … constitutional changes, cabinet officials nominated by the PM are now … approved or rejected by the Duma before going to the president. … Mishustin is solidifying his position within the government, casting off [Medvedev] hangers-on …. [A]fter [Mishustin’s] surprise appointment in January, the new PM focused on building a team of trusted deputy prime ministers. … Now, the PM is fine-tuning the cabinet …. [T]he personnel changes … suggest … Mishustin seeks to turn … attention back to … the National Projects and … socio-economic agenda …. Yet … a sober reminder: the big shakeup … is simply a reshuffling of replaceable technocrats. … promoted or … moved horizontally. … not politicians, but … ‘functions,’ whose only political quality is loyalty to the top. ….”