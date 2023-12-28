JRL NEWSWATCH: “Reasons for hope in Ukraine” – The Hill/ Alexander J. Motyl

“… Ukraine, … expected to fold in a few weeks [after the wholesale invasion], is not only alive … [I]t’s also managed to push Russia from half the territory … seized [early on]. While these gains may fall short of our hopes and expectations, they are not sufficient to produce the palpable despondence spreading throughout the West. … [T]he Ukrainians’ much heralded offensive failed to produce a breakthrough … [b]ut [that] does not spell disaster … Ukraine has for several months effectively pursued the defensive strategy that Western policymakers are only now suggesting …. [D]oes anyone seriously believe the U.S. won’t reach some accommodation over borders and Ukraine aid? …. Obviously, Putin wouldn’t mind a deal … whereby he retains … territories he’s seized and remains unpunished, while Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire that enables him to … rearm and … launch another attack. Some Western analysts and policymakers would like Ukraine to agree. That’ll never happen … Ukrainians aren’t in the mood for suicide ….”