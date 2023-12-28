JRL NEWSWATCH: “Reasons for hope in Ukraine” – The Hill/ Alexander J. Motyl

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Ukraine, … expected to fold in a few weeks [after the wholesale invasion], is not only alive … [I]t’s also managed to push Russia from half the territory … seized [early on]. While these gains may fall short of our hopes and expectations, they are not sufficient to produce the palpable despondence spreading throughout the West. … [T]he Ukrainians’ much heralded offensive failed to produce a breakthrough … [b]ut [that] does not spell disaster …Maidan Square and Monument in Kyiv, adapted from usembassy.gov image Ukraine has for several months effectively pursued the defensive strategy that Western policymakers are only now suggesting …. [D]oes anyone seriously believe the U.S. won’t reach some accommodation over borders and Ukraine aid? …. Obviously, Putin wouldn’t mind a deal … whereby he retains … territories he’s seized and remains unpunished, while Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire that enables him to … rearm and … launch another attack. Some Western analysts and policymakers would like Ukraine to agree. That’ll never happen … Ukrainians aren’t in the mood for suicide ….”

