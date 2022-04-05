JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rape as a weapon: huge scale of sexual violence endured in Ukraine emerges” – The Guardian

“Women and girls have recounted the abuse they have suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers.”

“… [There is] a mounting body of evidence that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin launched the invasion [of Ukraine] …. Particularly difficult … to comprehend is the scale of the sexual violence. As Russian troops have withdrawn [from the outskirts of the Kyiv region] … to refocus … on Ukraine’s east, women and girls have come forward to tell … police, media and human rights organisations of atrocities … suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers. Gang-rapes, assaults … at gunpoint, and rapes committed in front of children are among the grim testimonies ….”

Click here for: “Rape as a weapon: huge scale of sexual violence endured in Ukraine emerges; Women and girls have recounted the abuse they have suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers” – The Guardian/ Bethan McKernan

 

