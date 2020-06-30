JRL NEWSWATCH: “Q&A: What Does the Russia Vote Mean for Putin?” – Wall Street Journal/ Georgi Kantchev

“Russians are casting … ballots in a [referendum] vote … expected to pave the way for … Putin … to remain … until 2036. … [T]he parliament and … highest court have already approved the amendments. [Putin’s] current tenure ends in 2024. … Russia continues to register more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Officials are offering incentives, such as gift vouchers, for voters to boost participation …. The vote, originally scheduled for April 22, had to be postponed …. Voting began … June 25 and will continue through July 1 … Some voting locations … have been moved outdoors, including on public buses and in car trunks. …”