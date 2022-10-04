JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s World Is Now Smaller Than Ever; The moral and strategic disaster of the Russian leader’s war in Ukraine has ended his imperial dreams.” – Foreign Policy

“… The first miscalculation was the overestimation of the Russian military’s strength and effectiveness. … Putin apparently had been led to believe that the war would be over after a 72-hour blitzkrieg, Kyiv would fall, and Zelensky would surrender or flee and be replaced by a puppet government …. But the Russian military performed much worse than Putin (and apparently … U.S. intelligence …) expected. … unable to take Kyiv … mak[ing] a humiliating retreat, leaving devastation … with atrocities committed …. Many … young Russian recruits were so badly prepared … they did not even know they were invading … and … morale was low. Tanks and other military equipment were in need of repair, logistics were haphazard, and the invading army did not bring enough fuel or food …. [C]orruption … pervad[ing] … Russian society was also rife in the military. Money .. [for] training and equipment [instead] lined people’s pockets …. The second major miscalculation was underestimating the Ukrainian people and military. … Putin has accomplished the exact opposite of what he set out to achieve …. The mishandled mobilization, renewed nuclear threats against the West, and … apparent sabotage of the two Nord Stream pipelines have only reinforced Western unity. ….”