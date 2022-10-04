JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s World Is Now Smaller Than Ever; The moral and strategic disaster of the Russian leader’s war in Ukraine has ended his imperial dreams.” – Foreign Policy

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Nuclear, Missile Defense, Ukraine
Vladimir Putin file photo, adapted from screenshot of video at shareamerica.gov

“… The first miscalculation was the overestimation of the Russian military’s strength and effectiveness. … Putin apparently had been led to believe that the war would be over after a 72-hour blitzkrieg, Kyiv would fall, and Zelensky would surrender or flee and be replaced by a puppet government …. But the Russian military performed much worse than Putin (and apparently … U.S. intelligence …) expected. … unable to take Kyiv … mak[ing] a humiliating retreat, leaving devastation … with atrocities committed …. Many … young Russian recruits were so badly prepared … they did not even know they were invading … and … morale was low. Tanks and other military equipment were in need of repair, logistics were haphazard, and the invading army did not bring enough fuel or food …. [C]orruption … pervad[ing] … Russian society was also rife in the military. Money .. [for] training and equipment [instead] lined people’s pockets …. The second major miscalculation was underestimating the Ukrainian people and military. … Putin has accomplished the exact opposite of what he set out to achieve …. The mishandled mobilization, renewed nuclear threats against the West, and … apparent sabotage of the two Nord Stream pipelines have only reinforced Western unity. ….”

Click here for: “Putin’s World Is Now Smaller Than Ever; The moral and strategic disaster of the Russian leader’s war in Ukraine has ended his imperial dreams.” – Foreign Policy/ Angela Stent

Putin’s World Is Now Smaller Than Ever

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 

 

Leave a comment