JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s support is weakening. Will that show up in Russia’s regional elections this weekend? Our survey finds these new cracks in his popularity” – Washington Post/ Bryn Rosenfeld, Samuel Greene, Jeremy Morris, Grigore Pop-Eleches, Graeme Robertson

“On Sunday, Russia will hold regional elections. … some 9,000 races in 83 regions … everything from elections to fill national legislature vacancies to elections for regional governors and municipal councils. According to … respected Russian election monitoring group Golos, these elections are likely to be a sham. Even the Communists, a tame, officially recognized opposition party, have not been allowed to register candidates in seven of the 18 governor’s races. Real independent candidates have found it harder than ever to get on the ballot. … [T]he Putin system has been built on twin pillars. … a formidable apparatus of authoritarian control and repressive security organizations. … [and] claim[s] [of] true popular legitimacy …. But surveys we conducted … reveal that the second pillar is cracking, thanks to a faltering economy, a stubborn pandemic and unease over Putin’s unchecked power. …”