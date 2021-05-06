JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Posturing Is a Test of Western Resolve; The threat to Ukraine is far from over. Europe and the U.S. should give Kyiv the support it needs” – Bloomberg

“… Putin has temporarily eased tensions by ordering Russian troops to pull back from the border [but] … remains determined to undermine the Ukrainian government’s control over its own territory. The U.S. and its NATO allies should meet the threat with a coordinated response … providing Ukraine with the weapons necessary to defend itself [as a start]. … [T]he seven-year-old conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region has intensified, with Russia nearly doubling … forces along the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Russia’s deployment … [included] more than 100,000 troops … along with tanks, warplanes, amphibious assault ships and reconnaissance drones …. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said … he was “ready” for war with Russia, while offering to meet with Putin …. After … a bellicose speech of his own, Putin announced that troops … would retreat … though it’s unclear when and how quickly ….”