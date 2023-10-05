JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Next Target: U.S. Support for Ukraine, Officials Say” – New York Times



- links to ad -

“… American officials said they are convinced … [] Putin intends to try to end U.S. and European support for Ukraine … using his spy agencies to push propaganda supporting pro-Russian political parties and … stoking conspiracy theories with new technologies. … Russia [reportedly] has been frustrated that the United States and Europe have largely remained united on continued military and economic support for Ukraine …. That military aid has kept Ukraine in the fight, put Russia’s original goals of taking Kyiv and Odesa out of reach and even halted its more modest objective to control all of the Donbas ….”

As one example of Russian disinformation taking root, false claims that the United States uses Ukraine for bioweapons labs reportedly continue to have impact in some parts of the world.

Putin reportedly is so focused on morphing the debate in Europe and the United States that there are concerns that, if Putin fails in that regard, he might decide to escalate by providing financial backing for pro-Russian European political parties or launching covert operations in Europe aimed at undermining support for Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...