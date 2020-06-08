JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Global Ambitions Are Upended by Coronavirus’s Heavy Toll in Russia” – Wall Street Journal/ Yaroslav Trofimov, Thomas Grove

Coronavirus, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Military, NATO, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Commonwealth of Independent States, European Portion

Russian president’s efforts to showcase the country’s strength abroad backfired amid virus troubles at home

“… Putin’s carefully nurtured image as a master strategist has suffered at home and abroad as the country grapples with the world’s third-largest coronavirus caseload and an economic contraction [including a … collapse in oil prices] that could curtail Moscow’s global ambitions. … When … Putin previously faced public-opinion and economic pressures … he annexed Ukraine’s Crimea … and invaded [Ukraine’s] Donbas …. Some of Russia’s neighbors fear … Moscow might choose a similar way out of [this] crisis … pointing to … intensifi[ed] [Donbas] clashes … and … expan[ded] … Russian military involvement in Libya’s civil war, alongside a mounting disinformation campaign …. Sergei Lavrov, in a recent [Chinese newspaper] op-ed … chastised European nations for ‘inviting foreign military presence’ … American troops deployed as part of [NATO] commitments ….”

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

