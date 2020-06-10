JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Foes Divided Over Russian Vote That Could Extend His Rule” – Reuters

“… Putin’s opponents agree a nationwide vote next month that could extend his rule is a sham, but are split over … [supporting] a ‘No’ vote or … a boycott. … [On] July 1 … Russians … vote to approve or reject constitutional reforms including … allow[ing] Putin to serve two more six-year terms … instead of stepping down in 2024. … The Kremlin says constitutional changes … [would] strengthen … parliament and improve social policy and public administration … Critics … [charge it would] amount to a constitutional coup. A ‘Nyet’ campaign led by several opposition politicians, … also considering a boycott, says billboards advertising the vote are biased and opponents have been given no air-time. …”