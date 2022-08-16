JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s disposables; Russia is forcing Ukrainian conscripts into battle; Locals are trying to help them escape” – The Economist

“… Russian forces and leaders in the occupied ‘people’s republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk are said to have mobilised some 100,000 men. Ukrainian officials say 25,000 conscripts from the occupied territories have been killed or are [MIA] …. Russian sources mention about 3,000 dead …. [D]ata suggest … Ukrainians from the separatist republics are dying at a higher rate than [Russian] troops …. By June 2022 more than half of the original members of the Donetsk militia had been killed or wounded [according to British military estimates] …. Ukrainian officials say that conscripts from the ‘people’s republics’ are sent into battle ahead of others, to draw artillery fire and force the Ukrainians to disclose their positions. … In March groups of women, outraged that their husbands had been sent to the front, repeatedly confronted officials in Donetsk and Luhansk. Their protests escalated when the first bodies returned. Conscription was reportedly paused as a result. But now it seems to be restarting, albeit more cautiously. …”