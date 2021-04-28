JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro” – Bloomberg

File Photo of Assorted U.S. Cash, adapted from image at tsa.gov

“… [Amidst] Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar … [Russian] exports sold in [dollars] fell below 50% for the first time[,] [m]ost of the [impact] … [coming] from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data …. Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more … have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from [the] U.S. …. The central bank has … stripped back … holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros ….”

Click here for: “Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro” – Bloomberg/ Natasha Doff, Aine Quinn


