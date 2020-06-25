JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Wants You to Think He’s Not Going Anywhere; The Russian president is leaving himself room for maneuver. It remains to be seen, however, how much longer Putin can afford to keep people guessing.” – Moscow Times/ Anna Arutunyan
“There’s an acquired habit of reading between the lines of everything President Vladimir Putin writes or says. Given the subterfuge of Russian state power, it’s an understandable one. The Victory Day Parade, the plebiscite to approve constitutional changes in the middle of a pandemic – all these are ostentatious displays of autocratic decision-making by a Kremlin that nevertheless continues to insist on a ‘sovereign democracy’ few bother to believe in anymore. …”
Click here for: “Putin Wants You to Think He’s Not Going Anywhere; The Russian president is leaving himself room for maneuver. It remains to be seen, however, how much longer Putin can afford to keep people guessing.” – Moscow Times/ Anna Arutunyan
You must log in to post a comment.