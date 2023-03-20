JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Visits Crimea on Annexation Anniversary as Grain Deal Extended” – AFP/ Moscow Times

“… Putin on Saturday visited Crimea … a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the Ukraine conflict. Turkey meanwhile announced the extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain …. Putin[] … was shown visiting … Sevastopol …. Putin’s visit came a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the ‘deportation’ of Ukrainian children. More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia … according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan [said] … Putin was now liable for arrest if he set foot in any of the court’s more than 120 member states. …”