JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin tells sleeper spies to trigger chaos in Kyiv” – The Times (UK)

Headlines
Stylized Artist's Depiction of Shadowy Figures in Dark Coats and Dark Hats, One Carrying a Briefcase

“Moscow has activated a network of sleeper spies in Ukraine in the past two months as Putin tries to destabilise society further in the face of military deadlock, Ukraine’s national security adviser has said. Oleksiy Danilov said … dormant Russian agents embedded in public institutions including the SBU, Ukraine’s domestic security service, were being ordered to undermine the country’s unity[:] ‘They realise they cannot win this militarily so attempts at internal destabilisation have become the priority’ ….”

Click here for: “Putin tells sleeper spies to trigger chaos in Kyiv” – The Times (UK)/ Tom Ball, Kyiv

Leave a comment

Comment