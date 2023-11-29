JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin tells sleeper spies to trigger chaos in Kyiv” – The Times (UK)
“Moscow has activated a network of sleeper spies in Ukraine in the past two months as Putin tries to destabilise society further in the face of military deadlock, Ukraine’s national security adviser has said. Oleksiy Danilov said … dormant Russian agents embedded in public institutions including the SBU, Ukraine’s domestic security service, were being ordered to undermine the country’s unity[:] ‘They realise they cannot win this militarily so attempts at internal destabilisation have become the priority’ ….”