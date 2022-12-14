JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin is trying to silence those who tell of the war’s horrors” – Washington Post

“… Putin has imposed Stalin-like restrictions on speech about the military and its disastrous invasion of Ukraine. … [O]pposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced to 8½ years in prison for calling attention to possible war crimes … in … Bucha … another attempt to lock up the truth. … The barbarism that has taken place in Ukraine is being closely observed and should lead to war crimes trials. … [London’s] Royal United Services Institute … obtained copies of orders issued to a range of Russian units before and during the launch of the invasion …. [P]lans included ‘the murder of Ukraine’s executive branch and the capture of parliament.’ … Russian security services and military rehearsed ‘kill-or-capture’ missions to find those behind Ukraine’s pro-democracy Maidan Revolution …. to be put on trial and executed. … [Russian] plans [also] included seizing Ukraine’s national heating, electricity and financial operations to subjugate the population. …”