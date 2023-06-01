JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin is terrified of Ukraine’s counteroffensive” – The Telegraph

“Putin is in a panic over the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, which may already be in its preliminary ‘battlefield-shaping’ stage. He doesn’t know … when the offensive will be launched, where it will strike or whether it will succeed. … [H]e does know … that if it achieves significant success, his own days might be numbered, with fissures already opening inside the Kremlin and between its most important henchmen. … Ukrainian soldiers … know all about the Russian army’s atrocities against local civilians … [and] industrial-scale kidnapping of thousands of children. Determination to keep the Russians from their doors and thrust them back behind their own border makes these troops fight even harder. … Greater resources should now be applied to interdict [Iranian] drone shipments, as well as harsher economic sanctions against Tehran and setting up a tribunal to deal with aiding and abetting Russian war crimes.”