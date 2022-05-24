JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin is starving millions of people around the world” – Washington Post

“… Putin’s atrocities … grow[] [daily]. In addition to … the blood of Ukrainians on his hands from his completely unjustified war, [Putin] is … responsible for … growing starvation … around the world. Ukraine is the breadbasket for much of the Middle East and North Africa. … Putin is preventing Ukrainian grain from leaving … Odessa and [blocking] other key Black Sea routes. The [dire] result … [:] [g]lobal food prices … at an all-time high … 276 million people … now food insecure — more than double … 2019. … To their credit, other nations have stepped up to provide … money and food. … But with 20 million metric tons of grain and corn just sitting in storage at Ukrainian ports … there’s only so much the rest of the world can do. [] Putin’s war is on the verge of becoming [] Putin’s global famine.”