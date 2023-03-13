JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin is running out of time to win the ammunition war against the West” – The Telegraph (UK)

“Russia’s feeble economy cannot compete with Western production.”

“As the war in Ukraine grinds on, discussion over Western assistance to the Ukrainians has focused on sophisticated weapons: missiles, battle tanks, precision munitions, and combined air operations – aka ‘fighter jets.’ [Yet] the key issue … now is supplies of ordinary dumb artillery shells. … One should … note that Russia doesn’t need to fear running out of shells the way the Ukrainians do. If Ukraine runs out of shells it will cease to exist as a nation: if Russia does, it will only have to withdraw from Ukraine. …”

Click here for: “Putin is running out of time to win the ammunition war against the West; Russia’s feeble economy cannot compete with Western production” – The Telegraph (UK)/ Lewis Page


