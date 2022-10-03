JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin is not bluffing with his nuclear threats” – Boston Globe

“… Russia … has a nuclear arsenal that can literally erase the United States from the map. … Reagan summarized most succinctly the profound consequences …: ‘a nuclear war cannot be won, and therefore must never be fought.’ … [W]hile the Cold War nuclear arsenals of the United States and Soviet Union that numbered almost 100,000 have mercifully been sharply reduced, Putin continues to command an arsenal that includes more than 6,000 nuclear warheads, 1,500 of which are deliverable by long-range missiles, bombers, or submarines, each weapon capable of devastating any city in the world within hours. … Putin’s arsenal also includes 1,900 tactical nuclear weapons … [w]ith an explosive impact similar to the bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima …. [N]uclear weapons are the weaker powers’ ‘equalizer.’ … [A]fter seven decades without any use of nuclear weapons in war, ‘a nuclear taboo’ has led many to conclude that nuclear weapons are no longer usable weapons of war. … Putin’s latest move has taken us into a much more dangerous world, and the Biden administration is right to take his threats seriously.”